According to Keanu Reeves, he relished the experience of making a new 'Bill & Ted' movie.
Keanu Reeves relished the experience of making a new 'Bill & Ted' movie.
The 55-year-old actor is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but he's admitted that the comedy franchise is unlike anything else he's done in his career.
Keanu - who stars in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' alongside Alex Winter - shared: ''Working on 'Bill & Ted' and working with Alex, that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world for me.
''To partner up and work on the craft side of it and then get to play ... There's no other place that I can laugh like this.''
Alex, 55, also admitted that he initially doubted whether a third movie would ever happen.
However, he loves the plot of the new film.
The actor told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They laid out this very summary version of a p******* of Dickens, of going back into your life and finding that each iteration of your life was worse than the previous. Pretty damn funny.
''None of us had really thought about embarking on a journey of making a third.''
Earlier this month, Keanu revealed he had ''no expectation'' of making a third 'Bill & Ted' film.
He said: ''Working on the material (1989's 'Excellent Adventure'), and getting to play it, I thought it was pretty special.
''I certainly, at the time, had no expectation that you and I would be speaking here today!''
Alex added: ''I mean, the very first movie was made by a bunch of young, scrappy people - and pretty independently, and we didn't really know what to expect.
''And frankly, neither did the producers. We knew it was an idiosyncratic film, so we didn't really know where it was going to go.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...