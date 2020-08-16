Keanu Reeves insists 'Bill & Ted' are not ''jaded'' in the upcoming film.

The 'Matrix' star and Alex Winter reprise their roles as metal-head slackers Ted Logan and Bill Preston for the first time in nearly three decades for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' and Keanu is adamant that the pair have not lost their enthusiasm to be bodacious dudes.

When asked if Bill and Ted have become wiser with age, Keanu told SFX magazine: ''They're not jaded. I just think they have a lot of life experience. They've got children, they've been in a relationship, they've been having the hard knocks of their lives, of trying to write this song, but I don't think they're jaded.''

The 55-year-old actor added: ''I think they're a little bit weary, but that indomitable spirit is still in there, and that's really what the course of this story is about.''

In the new movie, Bill and Ted both have wives - played by Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays - as well as each having a daughter, Thea Preston and Billie Logan, who will be played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine respectively. Alex believes that the characters being older allowed them to be explored further than the previous two films.

Winter, 55, explained: ''Ambition-wise, I don't think the intention with this ever was to 'go bigger' than the other movies, but I do think that there was, on the writers' part, a real desire to take the characters further emotionally. Which you can do now because we're older and the stakes are so much higher for us personally.

''Even forgetting the 'ticking clock' stakes of our mission, it's our relationships with our daughters, our relationships with each other. All our ideas about what life means - it's all on the line.''