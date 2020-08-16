Keanu Reeves insists that his and Alex Winter's characters won't be jaded in the upcoming 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' movie and are still two bodacious dudes.
Keanu Reeves insists 'Bill & Ted' are not ''jaded'' in the upcoming film.
The 'Matrix' star and Alex Winter reprise their roles as metal-head slackers Ted Logan and Bill Preston for the first time in nearly three decades for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' and Keanu is adamant that the pair have not lost their enthusiasm to be bodacious dudes.
When asked if Bill and Ted have become wiser with age, Keanu told SFX magazine: ''They're not jaded. I just think they have a lot of life experience. They've got children, they've been in a relationship, they've been having the hard knocks of their lives, of trying to write this song, but I don't think they're jaded.''
The 55-year-old actor added: ''I think they're a little bit weary, but that indomitable spirit is still in there, and that's really what the course of this story is about.''
In the new movie, Bill and Ted both have wives - played by Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays - as well as each having a daughter, Thea Preston and Billie Logan, who will be played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine respectively. Alex believes that the characters being older allowed them to be explored further than the previous two films.
Winter, 55, explained: ''Ambition-wise, I don't think the intention with this ever was to 'go bigger' than the other movies, but I do think that there was, on the writers' part, a real desire to take the characters further emotionally. Which you can do now because we're older and the stakes are so much higher for us personally.
''Even forgetting the 'ticking clock' stakes of our mission, it's our relationships with our daughters, our relationships with each other. All our ideas about what life means - it's all on the line.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...