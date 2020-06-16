Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date over Zoom to raise money for a children's cancer charity.
The 'Matrix' star - who is in a relationship with Alexandra Grant - is giving one lucky fan the chance to spend 15 minutes with him on a virtual date over video calling app Zoom, providing they are the highest bidder in his auction for children's cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold.
The organisation is holding a series of auctions for star-studded experiences in order to raise money for their mission, which they state as being to ''provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families''.
Alongside the date with the 55-year-old actor, bidders will be able to put a bid on a 15-minute private Zoom concert from Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, and a guitar signed by Andy Grammer.
Other items on offer include a Hugo Boss bag, a set of artisan wines, several spa days, and a custom design tattoo.
As of the time of writing, Keanu's date - which is valued at $10,000 - is currently at a bid of $9,800.
The description for the date reads: ''A Little One-on-One with Keanu.
''Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves. (sic)''
Bidders are warned on the auction page that Zoom calls must take place in the week beginning July 6, and that Keanu will cancel the call if the winner displays ''inappropriate behaviour''.
The restrictions read: ''Zoom call must take place week of July 6, 2020 and based on mutually available dates and times. Camp Rainbow Gold and/or the celebrity has the right to cancel the call if there is threatening or inappropriate behavior. Non-transferable, no returns or exchanges, not available for resale and no cash value. (sic)''
