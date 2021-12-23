Lionsgate Movies have confirmed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has been pushed back to March 2023, after it was scheduled to drop in May 2022.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' has been pushed back to 2023.
A new video teaser from Lionsgate Movies has confirmed the Keanu Reeves-led film will drop on March 24th, 2023, nearly a year after the scheduled May 27th, 2022 release date.
The clip features the new release date being written on a chalkboard, in a mirror of the scene where a bounty was put on Wick's head.
As well as Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson will star in the Chad Stahelski-directed motion picture.
In August, it was revealed Clancy Brown had joined the cast of the action franchise.
Stahelski said at the time: "I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honour. He will make a perfect addition to the world of 'John Wick'!"
Shay Hatten and Michael Finch have written the script for the film, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski.
McShane will return as Winston in the forthcoming movie, alongside Reeves as the titular hitman character, and the star admitted he knew it had "all of the elements" of a hit.
He said: "They got such a good cast for the first one and it was a very good script. I thought the second one wasn't quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it. I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it.
"I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?"
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...