Keane have been announced as headliners for Forest Live 2021.

Tom Chaplin and co will play a series of shows next summer hosted by Forestry England.

The 'Everybody's Changing' hitmakers will be supported by Flyte and Michael Ryan at the four outdoor concerts next June.

The first gig takes place on June 11, 2021, at Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, and the 'Somewhere Only We Know' group will then head to Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire on June 12, before playing Thetford Forest in Suffolk on June 18, and Delamere Forest in Cheshire on June 19.

The band announced on Twitter: ''We're happy to announce that we'll be playing 4 shows as part of next summer's Forest Live series

@fcforestlive

. Full list of dates and information available at http://keanemusic.com/live (sic)''

The concerts will mark Keane's first Forest Live shows in a decade.

The British band - which is completed by Tim Rice-oxley, Richard Hughes and Jesse Quin - disbanded in 2013, a year after releasing their fourth studio LP 'Strangeland', but reunited last year to release their comeback album, 'Cause and Effect'.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on September 25 at www.forestryengland.uk/music

Keane's Forest Live 2021 dates are:

June 11, 2021, Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Gloucestershire

June 12, 2021, Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffordshire

June 18, 2021, Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk

June 19, 2021, Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire