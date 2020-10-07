Kaya Scodelario is to lead the cast of a reboot of the 'Resident Evil' film series.
Kaya Scodelario is to lead the cast of the 'Resident Evil' reboot.
The 28-year-old actress will play the role of protagonist Claire Redfield in the latest cinematic take on the Capcom iconic video game series. She will be joined by Robbie Amell as Claire's brother Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough as William Birkin.
Writer-and-director Johannes Roberts has conceived a new origin story that will remain faithful to the classic survival horror games. The story is set in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City which will see the beginning of a zombie apocalypse.
The project is being developed by Constantin Film and will be the seventh movie in the 'Resident Evil' franchise and the first since 2017's 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'.
Johannes, 44, said: "With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two-games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today's audiences."
Producer Robert Kulzer is returning to the franchise to produce for Constantin Film with James Harris producing on behalf of Tea Shop Productions.
Kulzer said: "After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Racoon City."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
After the rather lacklustre teen-dystopia adventure The Maze Runner, the action continues in this equally...
Having overcome a series of deadly encounters in the box-office smash The Maze Runner, this...
Following their supposed escape from the monster infested maze, the surviving Gladers led by Thomas...
There's nothing particularly original or insightful to set this teen-dystopia thriller apart from the crowd,...
Thomas is a young teenager who suddenly awakens to find himself ascending in an elevator...
Preteen girls will find this soppy romance unbearably romantic, but everyone else will struggle to...
Tessa is like every other sixteen year old; she'd love a boyfriend and she'd like...