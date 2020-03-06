Artist:
Song title: Never Worn White
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

It's the most showbiz announcement we've ever heard of, but Katy Perry has just revealed that and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first baby - and she did it by music video! The singer proudly displays her bump in the visual for her latest single 'Never Worn White', a ballad which includes an interpolation of Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Katy Perry - Daisies (Cant Cancel...

Katy Perry - Never Worn White...

Katy Perry - Harleys In Hawaii...

Katy Perry - Never Really Over...

Zedd, Katy Perry - 365 Video

Katy Perry - Swish Swish ft....

Calvin Harris with Pharrell Williams, Katy...

Katy Perry ft. Migos Bon Appetit...

Katy Perry - Chained To The...

Katy Perry - Rise Video