As part of the ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations for Pokémon, Katy Perry has released a new single called 'Electric', that takes it's inspiration from Pichu and Pikachu. Following on from Post Malone's cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's song 'Only Wanna Be With You', released in February this year, Katy Perry is the latest artist to release a track that will feature on the forthcoming compilation record, 'Pokémon 25: The Album'.
Talking about her new track Katy said, "When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated. The song’s themes—resilience, igniting your inner light—have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."
Whilst 'Electric' may not be a classic 'Firework' like track from the 'Roar' singer it is still an uplifting Pop song with a strong percussive score. There's a little bit of 'The Lion King' in Perry's latest track, taking inspiration from some of the great soundtracks of the past with it's theatrical arrangement.
In the video for 'Electric' Katy Perry stars alongside Pokémon superstar Pikachu at a remote lighthouse as her present self and at a farmers market as her younger self. The vibrant film, shot on location in Hawaii, follows Katy's journey as Pichu and Pikachu look on. "They'll try to bring you down, but you've got the power now" Perry sings in the empowering song.
'Pokémon 25: The Album' will be released this Autumn by Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records.
