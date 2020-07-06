Artist:
Song title: Daisies
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Parades may be cancelled, but Katy Perry reassures her LGBTQ+ fans that nothing can cancel Pride - not even a pandemic! Here she is being her best self while heavily pregnant in the video for 'Daisies'; the first single from her forthcoming sixth studio album.

