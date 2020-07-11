Katy Perry won't back Kanye West's US presidential bid.

Although the 35-year-old actress is a huge fan of the rapper as an ''artist'', she doesn't believe he has the necessary experience to become America's next president.

She told Hits Radio: ''I love Kanye, he is amazing. I just, you know, I love him as an artist. And I think he's an incredible disruptor as an artist and a conversation-maker as an artist. And that's what I love the most about him.

''What we've learned looking back is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience and that is a pro in their field.

''I think we have seen and learned from experience that when we don't have pros in position, that it can get a little wild.''

Meanwhile, Kanye, 43, recently announced his plan to run for president of the US at the upcoming November election and said he will be running as a member of the newly founded Birthday Party.

When asked how he chose the name for his political party, he said: ''Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.''

Kanye's running mate is a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: ''YES!''

And whilst the Yeezy founder is confident in his ability to run a country, model and actor Tyson Beckford recently hit out at his intent to run for president, and encouraged Kanye to stick to what he knows.

He said: ''This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth. I don't know what's going on, but he's really getting himself in a pot of tea that's not ready for him.

''I try to never speak bad. I've seen him and his lady, [wife Kim Kardashian West], do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country - it's not an easy thing.''