Katy Perry thinks Kanye West is an amazing artist but does not believe he would be a good US president.
Katy Perry won't back Kanye West's US presidential bid.
Although the 35-year-old actress is a huge fan of the rapper as an ''artist'', she doesn't believe he has the necessary experience to become America's next president.
She told Hits Radio: ''I love Kanye, he is amazing. I just, you know, I love him as an artist. And I think he's an incredible disruptor as an artist and a conversation-maker as an artist. And that's what I love the most about him.
''What we've learned looking back is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience and that is a pro in their field.
''I think we have seen and learned from experience that when we don't have pros in position, that it can get a little wild.''
Meanwhile, Kanye, 43, recently announced his plan to run for president of the US at the upcoming November election and said he will be running as a member of the newly founded Birthday Party.
When asked how he chose the name for his political party, he said: ''Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.''
Kanye's running mate is a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: ''YES!''
And whilst the Yeezy founder is confident in his ability to run a country, model and actor Tyson Beckford recently hit out at his intent to run for president, and encouraged Kanye to stick to what he knows.
He said: ''This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth. I don't know what's going on, but he's really getting himself in a pot of tea that's not ready for him.
''I try to never speak bad. I've seen him and his lady, [wife Kim Kardashian West], do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country - it's not an easy thing.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...