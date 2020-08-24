Pop star Katy Perry has revealed her parenting style will be ''fun, firm but fair''.
The 35-year-old pop star is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, and Katy already has a clear idea in mind as to how she'll approach motherhood.
She said: ''I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair.
''Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that.''
Katy is already convinced her daughter will become the love of her life.
The 'Daisies' hitmaker shared: ''They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything ... and that quickly fades away, right?
''When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life.''
The chart-topping star is also convinced her daughter will be a ''daddy's girl''.
She told 'Daily Pop': ''I definitely think she's gonna be daddy's little girl, for sure.''
Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted she waited until she was in her mid-thirties to get pregnant because she's ''not very maternal''.
The music star said: ''I guess probably why I'm so late, or not late, but 35 and having a child is because I was like terrified of having a child.
''I was like, I don't know how to do this. It'll break. I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but like when it comes to crying, and sadness, and like that kind of stuff, I'm like: 'I don't know what to do'. I don't know what to do. Yeah.
''I was like, 'Man, not only do I have to figure this out for myself, but I have to figure this out for my future in order to be able to enjoy this blessing.' So after doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready. I'm ready.'''
