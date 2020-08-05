Katy Perry wants her daughter to have a sense of ''justice'' and ''integrity''.

The 'Roar' hitmaker is pregnant with her first baby with fiance Orlando Bloom, and she has opened up about the values she hopes to instil in their child.

Appearing on a live stream for 'Nova's Red Room' this week, she said: ''Discernment is good, and integrity, and justice - oh my god, justice.

''Justice is so important for me; if anyone's not being treated fairly or... I just remember even growing up, I would involve myself as like a mediator in a classroom, I'd be like 'That's just not fair!'

''But I do know how to play devil's advocate, so if I were you know in debate now, I would probably have a really good chance at having a good debate.

''Revenge is not something I'm interested in, but you know... you know what I do? I just cut my energy off from those people. I'm just like 'I don't have time. God bless you on your journey.' ''

Her comments follow reports that Katy feels pregnancy has arrived at the right time of her life, and she was always ''destined'' for motherhood.

A source recently said: ''Katy feels like she is ready to give birth and embark on her journey of motherhood.

''She feels like this is exactly where she wanted to be and what she was destined to do.''

And the 35-year-old singer previously revealed she feels grateful that Orlando, 43, has already had a ''test run'' at parenthood, as he already has a nine-year-old son called Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy shared: ''The good thing is that [Orlando] has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller.

''Some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses - a little thing - and it's like an umbrella!'

''He's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that.''