Katy Perry wants people to stop pitting female artists against one another.

The 'Smile' singer has revealed that her Twitter page is awash with comments comparing her success and appearance to other women - and she wants it to stop.

Katy, 35 - who is currently pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - hopes that one day every female artist will ''feel supported and loved'' and that they can ''speak their truth''.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she said: ''Take any female performer and you hear about it every single day. You want to read Twitter comments? Somebody wants to take my account and read my Twitter comments? No, you don't.

''You don't because it's all about who's better than who, who's skinnier than who, who sold more number ones than who, who's doing better this year than who, who made this much more. It's like, 'Okay. Well, what about just liking the music?' ... I am competitive, but I'm not competitive with women. No, no, no, no. I'm competitive in that I want to succeed. I care about my art and I hope that it reaches. That's how I'm competitive, but I actually truly want every single female in the industry to feel supported and loved. And feel they can speak their truth and deliver their message, no matter how many of us women are in the industry.''

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker also vowed to hire more females on her team because they are all on the same journey and should feel like they can confide in one another.

She added: ''I mean time and time again, I want to hire more women than men.

I want to support them, because I know what it feels to just be in a room of all of my female peers and go, 'Do you like me? I really want to like you, I want to talk to you. I know we're going through the same exact thing. We're literally going through the same exact thing. Can we talk about this? There's only five other people in the world that are going through this and you're in the same room. Can we please just have some f****** wine and talk about how hard this is?'''