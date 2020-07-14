Katy Perry is set to perform at Tomorrowland Around the World.

The 34-year-old singer - who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - has joined the lineup for the digital festival, which is set to take place between July 25 and 26.

Katy is set to perform as one of more than 60 of the world's most prominent artists in electronic dance music, and will be taking to one of eight different stages set up for the mammoth online music extravaganza.

The 'Never Worn White' singer announced her performance at the digital festival during a video call with Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix.

She said: ''I've always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time. I'm so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile.''

Tomorrowland Around the World will take place between 4pm and 1am CEST on both Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26.

Alongside Katy, artists including Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Modestep will also be taking to the stage.

Festival goers will be able to navigate the site easily through a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet, where they will be able to explore the entire festival site with all the different stages and points of interest in an interactive way together with friends.

Tickets to the online event cost €12.50 for a day, whilst the weekend tickets - which also include a week of video-on-demand content to relive the entire experience - are priced at €20.