Katy Perry is set to perform at Tomorrowland Around the World, which will take place digitally between July 25 and 26.
Katy Perry is set to perform at Tomorrowland Around the World.
The 34-year-old singer - who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - has joined the lineup for the digital festival, which is set to take place between July 25 and 26.
Katy is set to perform as one of more than 60 of the world's most prominent artists in electronic dance music, and will be taking to one of eight different stages set up for the mammoth online music extravaganza.
The 'Never Worn White' singer announced her performance at the digital festival during a video call with Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix.
She said: ''I've always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time. I'm so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile.''
Tomorrowland Around the World will take place between 4pm and 1am CEST on both Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26.
Alongside Katy, artists including Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Modestep will also be taking to the stage.
Festival goers will be able to navigate the site easily through a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet, where they will be able to explore the entire festival site with all the different stages and points of interest in an interactive way together with friends.
Tickets to the online event cost €12.50 for a day, whilst the weekend tickets - which also include a week of video-on-demand content to relive the entire experience - are priced at €20.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...