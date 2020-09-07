Katy Perry has thanked ''uncle'' Ryan Seacrest for sending a huge box of toys for her baby daughter.

The 35-year-old singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove into the world last month and her 'American Idol' co-star has celebrated the new addition to their household with a thoughtful gift.

Katy shared a clip of the flamingo-emblazoned toy box and the treats inside it on her Instagram Story.

When the lid was lifted from the box, books, dolls and stuffed animals could be seen inside.

She captioned the post: ''Thank you unc @ryanseacrest (sic)''

Ryan isn't the only star to have sent a gift to mark Daisy's birth.

Last week, the 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker thanked Beyonce for sending a stunning $250 bouquet of white orchards, tulips and roses.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katy shared a photo of the bouquet and wrote: ''Ily @beyonce''

She also snapped the gift card, which read: ''Congratulations to the new addition to your family! Beyonce.''

The florists, Mark's Garden, has provided beautiful bouquets for a number of their star-studded clients, including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Madonna.

The pop star also revealed that fellow 'Idol' judge Lionel Richie and his partner Lisa Parigi had sent her a gift, sharing a picture of a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne wrapped in a baby unicorn dressing gown.

She wrote: ''Thank you uncle @lionelrichie & auntie @lisaparigi''

The 'Never Worn White' singer and Orlando, 42, announced the birth of their daughter in a statement to UNICEF - the organisation that they are both Goodwill Ambassadors for - saying: ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.''