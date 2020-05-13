Katy Perry has been suffering ''waves of depression'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 35-year-old singer - who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - admitted she has been struggling with her mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She tweeted: ''sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm (sic)''
Rosie O'Donnell quickly replied and suggested she had experienced similar feelings.
She wrote: ''totally feel ya.''
Despite her mood struggles, the 'Chained to the Rhythm' singer recently admitted quarantining at home had helped her get into the right ''mindset'' for motherhood because she was finding ''balance'' in her life.
She said: ''This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance. It's good for me to prep this kind of mindset, even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll probably still be at home.
''Everyone is drinking during quarantine and I'm... not. Help me!''
And Katy has developed a deeper bond with her family than ever before.
She said': ''That's the thing, it's interesting, there's a lot to think of but I have a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have, rather than just a vacation or a holiday, there's a new foundation being laid within families, between partners, I think people that are quarantined together, we'll never forget this time.''
The 'American Idol' judge thinks she's learned a lot about raising children from her family while in quarantine as she's been around a lot of kids of different ages.
She said: ''I'm surrounded by many mothers, with my sister and my brother's wife and my mom, we've all been quarantining together for eight weeks.
''And we had my brother's nephew with us for seven weeks, and he's only eight months, and then I have a three-year-old and a six-year-old niece. And then Flynn, Orlando's son, who's basically a step-son, he's nine years old.
''So I'm getting the full range of ages and needs.''
