Katy Perry wants her daughter to be ''happy and healthy and safe''.

The 'Daisies' hitmaker is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and has said her one wish for her impending arrival is that she'll grow up in a safe environment.

She said: ''As I get ready to bring new life into this world, the wish I have for my child is that she'll be happy and healthy and safe. It's the same wish every mother has for their kids.''

Katy, 35, then went on to speak about the number of Black citizens in America who haven't had the chance to grow up in safety, as she pointed out some of the most recent victims of police brutality and racial prejudice including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

She added: ''It's the same wish Trayvon [Martin's] mom had, and Breonna [Taylor's] and George [Floyd's] and Tony [McDade's] and the list is too damn long.''

The 'Never Worn White' singer spoke as she took part in the star-studded virtual event in celebration of Stonewall Day, which is a global campaign to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ equality.

Praising the community for letting her join the event, she said: ''Thank you, LGBTQ community for letting me be part of your Pride and part of your lives. And know that you inspire me with your strength and perseverance on Stonewall Day and every day.''

Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed that she and Orlando have several ''options'' for baby names, but aren't settling on a final moniker until their daughter is born, as they want to let the tot ''tell them'' what name suits her.

She explained: ''We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us. I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that.' ''