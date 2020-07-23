Katy Perry is planning on performing EDM versions of her recent singles 'Daisies' and 'Smile' at Tomorrowland Around the World.

The 34-year-old singer - who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - is set to sing as part of the digital dance music festival this weekend.

And the pop megastar has teased that fans can expect a ''really technically advanced'' show and she is even set to give some of her songs an EDM makeover to fit in alongside the other acts on the bill, which include Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Modestep.

Speaking during a Zoom press conference for the event, she teased: ''Well, it's very cool, and I always want to be cool.

''But really truly, I thought it was so innovative of a festival to say 'Okay, know what? F*** it. We're just going to pivot, and we're going to bring something really technically advanced and difficult, but we're going to create something beautiful out of this mess.

''So I really admire and respect how the festival went and did it.''

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker added that she agreed to play the event because her pal Dua Lipa has previously performed at Tomorrowland.

She added: ''And basically some of my other pop friends like miss Dua [Lipa] and so forth have done the festival. So I felt really in sync with the roster of old and am happy to be invited and included in this new way of doing it.''

More than 60 of the world's most prominent artists in electronic dance music will be taking to one of eight different stages set up for the mammoth online music extravaganza.

The 'Never Worn White' singer announced her performance at the digital festival during a video call with Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix this month.

She said: ''I've always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time. I'm so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile.''

Tomorrowland Around the World will take place between 4pm and 1am CEST on both Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26.

Festival goers will be able to navigate the site easily through a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet, where they will be able to explore the entire festival site with all the different stages and points of interest in an interactive way together with friends.

Tickets to the online event cost €12.50 for a day, whilst the weekend tickets - which also include a week of video-on-demand content to relive the entire experience - are priced at €20.