Katy Perry says the coronavirus lockdown has been a good test for her romance with Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando, and has said self-isolating at home with the actor has helped them form a closer bond than ever before, as it has forced them to realise they ''can't hide anything'' from each other.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: ''If you love me during quarantine, you can love me any other time. Quarantine probably reveals the most about you.''

And she then jokingly added: ''I mean, you can't even hide your foot fungus anymore. It is just out there. I used to have it, but I don't have it anymore. But you can't hide anything. ... This is me, this is it.''

The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker isn't having the best time in quarantine though, as she recently revealed she has been unable to satisfy her pregnancy cravings during the global health crisis, as she can't get out to the store to buy the products she wants.

She said: ''I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiancé goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning.

''There's no rushing to the grocery store! It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?' ''

Despite the obvious difficulties, Katy insisted she is still ''grateful for so much''.

She added: ''Things are going very well, all things considered. I'm just grateful for so much and taking it one day at a time.''