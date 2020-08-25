Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both.
Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career.
The 'Smile' hitmaker - who is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom - insists she isn't concerned about taking on her full time role as a parent as well as her huge music career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both sides of it, her personal and professional life.
Speaking to Apple Music about becoming a mom, she said: ''I was like, 'I don't know how to do this. It'll break. I'm not very maternal.
''I am, in a way, but when it comes to crying, sadness and like that kind of stuff, I'm like, 'I don't know what to do ... After doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready.' I don't want to ever choose between being a mom and doing what I love. That is so archaic.
''I think the ... reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is they can ... do it all ... So it's not about choosing, it's about balance.''
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old star had previously revealed her parenting style will be ''the 3Fs - fun, firm but fair''.
She said: ''I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair. Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that. They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything ... and that quickly fades away, right? When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...