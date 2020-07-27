Katy Perry's new album 'Smile' is set to be delayed by two weeks.

The 'Never Worn White' singer - who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - was supposed to release her upcoming record on August 14, but ''due to unavoidable production delays'' she has now been forced to push back the release date until August 28.

In a post on Instagram which showed the 35-year-old singer getting a pie in the face, she wrote: ''Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there's anything 2020 taught me, it's to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.

''Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released [two] weeks later on August 28 (sic).''

However, Katy has also announced new ''Smile Sundays'' to make up for the delayed album, which will see her chat to her fans about her upcoming record every Sunday until the album is released - or until her baby is born.

She added: ''To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat ...whichever comes first ) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I'm going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE you'll see new merch... I'll play some snippets... maybe we'll go live together... we'll def have a good chat!

''Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it's a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! (sic)''

The setback comes as more bad news for the singer, who has also been forced to postpone her wedding for a third time.

Katy and Orlando were due to marry in winter 2019 but they were forced to push it back to this summer in Japan, before the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed again.

The 'Daisies' singer explained: ''You can't plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.''