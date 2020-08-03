Katy Perry has penned a song about how women are so ''versatile and adaptable and incredible'' for her new album.

The 35-year-old singer is releasing her new album, 'Smile', later this month and she has been sharing some of her favourites with her fans.

Speaking about one of her favourite tracks, she said: '''What Makes a Woman' is one of my favourite songs on the album. It's a great song about how women are so versatile and adaptable and incredible, and I'm realising a new layer of that right now as I create life. I like the sonic landscape of the song because it's a little more acoustic, and I'd love to go more in that direction in the future. [It's the last album on the track so] maybe that ending is just a beginning, you know what I'm saying?''

And Katy also opened up about the ''thoughtful and empowering'' songs on her album, but confessed 'Cry About It Later' isn't one of those.

She added: ''It's a great song because it's kind of ... there's a lot of thoughtful empowering songs on the record, but this one is, you know, sometimes you need to have a couple of drinks to not think about who you're trying to get over - and think about who you're trying to get under!''

Katy also revealed her husband-to-be Orlando Bloom is a big fan of 'Never Worn White', which they used the video for to announce their pregnancy.

In a question and answer session with fans, she shared: ''I think he really likes 'Never Worn White'. That song I think was perfect for revealing the good news [that they were expecting a baby], but I think it was a standalone, so it's not on the whole record, but that was one of his favourite songs.''