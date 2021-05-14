Katy Perry has released her new single 'Electric' to mark 25 years of Pokémon.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has also shared an uplifting Pokémon-inspired music video to accompany the release.

'Electric' is taken from the upcoming LP, ‘Pokémon 25: The Album’, which also features tracks by the likes of Post Malone and J Balvin.

In a statement, Katy said: "When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated,

"The song's themes – resilience, igniting your inner light – have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon's story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."

Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing, The Pokémon Company International, added: "Katy Perry has created a vibrant anthem to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon with 'Electric,' an amazing song about recognizing one's own journeys and evolving.

"We also hope fans around the world enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in the music video for 'Electric,' which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song."

It was revealed in January that the 'Smile' singer would be teaming up with Pokemon for the P25 Music venture and she said that becoming a mother had made her even more "keen" on the collaboration.

The chart-topper - who gave birth to daughter Daisy in August 2020 - said at the time: "I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am."

Post previously released a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'.

The full album is set for release later this year.