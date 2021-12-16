Chart-topping pop star Katy Perry has recorded a racy new dance track.
Katy Perry has recorded a racy new dance track with DJ Alesso.
The 37-year-old singer - who has a 15-month-old daughter called Daisy with Orlando Bloom - has teamed up with Alesso for her comeback track.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "The song is classic Katy and deserves to be a hit.
"She’s finally back to the dark hair she rocked during the height of her fame. The video has already been filmed and includes a number of looks which could be as iconic as her cupcake bra."
On the track, Katy sings: "You’re chasing the danger, it’s just in your nature. Look for me in strangers, all these pretty faces.
"No one can replace it, I’m always your favourite. Late nights, call on me, call on me. Do anything to keep me close."
Meanwhile, Katy is currently preparing for her first-ever Las Vegas residency.
The pop star's new show, 'Katy Perry:PLAY', is being staged at the Resorts World Casino in Sin City, and Katy recently explained how she'll balance the shows with the challenge of motherhood.
She said: "I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance - to have a child and take her to preschool - but also be artistic and play with that energy."
The 'I Kissed A Girl' singer also revealed that having sweet family moments are "so important" to her.
Katy explained: "Orlando and I just did a hike with our daughter. We went to look at some ducks and turtles because it’s so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I’m working from 2pm to 9pm."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...