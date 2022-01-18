Katy Perry has "loads more surprises" for fans this year, including a potential new track with DJ Zedd.

The 37-year-old pop megastar - who is currently completing a stint in Las Vegas - recently dropped the dance-pop track 'When I'm Gone' with electronic music superstar, Alesso, and now it's been reported she has another song lined up with her '365' collaborator, Zedd.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Katy has been working hard and is determined to make 2022 her year.

“Her current Las Vegas residency has nearly sold out and there is a lot of new music in the works.

“A number of collabs have been set up, including a track with Zedd. Katy has got loads more surprises in store for the next 12 months.

“She has been finding her feet again in terms of music after becoming a mum in 2020, but the success of her residency so far as got her really excited for what’s to come.”

Katy recently admitted she loves how her 'Katy Perry:PLAY' run at the Resorts World Theatre allows her to be “artistic” and also get to be there for her 16-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove - whom she has with fiance Orlando Bloom - which suggests fans could see more of the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker on stage in Sin City.

She said: “I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance - to have a child and take her to preschool - but also be artistic and play with that energy.”

The ‘Smile’ singer shared how having sweet “moments” as a family are “so important” to her.

Katy added: “Orlando and I just did a hike with our daughter. We went to look at some ducks and turtles because it’s so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I’m working from 2pm to 9pm.”