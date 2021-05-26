Katy Perry is planning on saving some iconic pieces from her wardrobe for her daughter, Daisy Dove.
Katy Perry is planning to pass down her wardrobe to her daughter.
The 36-year-old pop megastar has revealed she is already thinking about which pieces from her closet she wants to save for her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's little girl, Daisy Dove, nine months, when she is older.
She told PopSugar: "I do a lot of clean-ups, but I do have some stuff always that I'm thinking about. I need them to go somewhere. I want them to be worn again."
However, the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker realises that her daughter's style might be the complete opposite of her own.
She added: "[Daisy will] probably just be goth, and like, 'No, Mom. Thanks.'"
Meanwhile, Katy recently confessed that she has “quit shaving [her] legs” since becoming a mother.
The 'American Idol' judge said being a parent has taken up so much of her time that she no longer bothers with removing her leg hair.
Speaking on an episode of ‘American Idol’ last month, she revealed her hairs stood on end when she listened to contestant Cassandra Coleman sing.
She said: “As a new mother I don’t have very much time, so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full-body chills! It was amazing.”
The ‘Never Worn White’ hitmaker even gave her fellow judges a glimpse of her stubble, as she stretched her legs out on the table.
