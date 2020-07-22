Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom is the ''only one'' who can handle her when she's at her worst.

The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando, and has said the 43-year-old actor is ''perfect'' for her because he isn't ''phased'' by her dark moods and battle with depression.

Speaking to Howard Stern for his SiriusXM radio show, Katy said: ''I showed him all of it and he still shows up and he's not phased by it. That's why he's perfect, because I'm a lot.''

Katy also told Howard Orlando - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - is the ''only one'' who knows how to deal with her when she's battling low moods.

And the 'Daisies' singer also said her baby is coming ''soon'', although she wouldn't reveal the tot's exact due date.

She added: ''[I'm] not anxious at all about it. I feel super blessed.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported Katy feels she was always ''destined'' for motherhood.

A source said: ''Katy feels like she is ready to give birth and embark on her journey of motherhood.

''She feels like this is exactly where she wanted to be and what she was destined to do.''

Katy has been determined to do ''as much work as possible'' during her pregnancy, but the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has also found the time to bond with her fiancé.

The insider added: ''She and Orlando have been doing well for the time being. They have been planning the registry together, which has been a lot of fun for them.''