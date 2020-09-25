Katy Perry has a newfound appreciation for the hard work mothers do.

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy into the world last month, and the 35-year-old star has soon discovered the realities of a particular ''popular misconception'' about being a mom.

She tweeted: ''Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job

''part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of ''time off...'' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol (sic)''

And Katy urged her followers to get in touch with their own mothers to share their appreciation, and called for them to campaign for longer paid parental leave.

She continued: ''Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!

''Part 4. I love my job.(sic)''

It was recently claimed the 'Never Worn White' singer is ''obsessed'' with her baby, and the new arrival has taken her relationship with fiance Orlando to a whole other level.

A source said: ''[Katy] has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her.

''The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter.''

Although the couple have been inundated with gifts from their loved ones since Daisy's arrival, the coronavirus pandemic has meant many of them have only been able to meet the baby via video call.

The insider added: ''Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness.

''Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop. And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy.''