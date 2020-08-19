Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return for the new series of 'American Idol'.

The trio have signed up to reprise their roles as judges on the show, with host Ryan Seacrest also returning.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said: '''American Idol' has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire - and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we needed it the most.

''There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.''

Showrunner Trish Kinane said: ''Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent.

''Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take 'American Idol' to new heights next season.''

The last series was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and was forced into shooting remote episodes for the first time ever and auditions for the upcoming season will also be held remotely.

'Idol Across America' will visit all 50 states in the USA, using custom-built Zoom technology to allow hopefuls to audition for the show.

A message on ABC's 'American Idol' webpage read: ''The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an 'American Idol' producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.''