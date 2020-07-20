Katy Perry has admitted she loves being an ''active woman'' which is why she is juggling many projects whilst pregnant with her first child.
Katy Perry likes ''being a mother on the move''.
The 35-year-old pop star - who was recently announced as a performer for the digital festival Tomorrowland Around the World this weekend - is currently preparing for the birth of her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, and she has been extremely busy promoting her upcoming album, 'Smile', and also doing various virtual performances amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And the 'Chained to the Rhythm' singer has insisted she likes to keep ''active'' - which is why she's continuing to work ''really hard'' while she's heavily pregnant.
In an interview with Australia's 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', she admitted: ''I'm a very active woman ... and during this time of COVID -- and quite frankly an American revolution -- I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record.
''I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely.''
She added: ''I like not watching the hands of time roll by.
''I like being a mother on the move.''
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker is taking her pregnancy weight gain in her stride, despite ''everything being swollen''.
She said: ''I'm really grateful for my body.
''Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint.''
She added: ''My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell.''
Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed she feels grateful that Orlando, 43, has already had a ''test run'' at parenthood.
The 'Teenage Dream' singer has been looking to the 'Carnival Row' actor for advice, as he already has a nine-year-old son called Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Katy recently shared: ''The good thing is that [Orlando] has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller.
''Some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses - a little thing - and it's like an umbrella!'
''He's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that.''
