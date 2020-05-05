Katy Perry is ''very excited'' to have a drink again when she has her child.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom and is thus abstaining from alcohol and whilst she is ''not complaining'' about the lack of booze, she joked it would be ''years'' before she gets to have another drink.

Speaking on a Facebook Live, she said: ''I'm not complaining, but I can't drink, because I'm pregnant. Some of you already have a cocktail, getting ready, or you have your favourite IPA, or your favourite rye whiskey, or your favourite white wine or rosé or whatever your favourite drink is. I mean, honestly, just Bud Light with a little lime. I'm very excited for the future when that can happen, which will be years, probably.''

Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted it's tough having pregnancy cravings during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiance goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning. There's no rushing to the grocery store! It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?'

''I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice ... After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!'''

Katy revealed her exciting pregnancy news when she dropped the music video for recent single 'Never Worn White' earlier this month, which showed her cradling her baby bump at the end.