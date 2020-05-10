Katy Perry is ''ready'' to join the mom club.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker can't wait to have a baby with her fiancé Orlando Bloom as she wished everyone a happy Mother's Day on Sunday (10.05.20).

Speaking as part of the virtual festival for the SHEIN Together livestream, she said: ''I want to wish all the mother's a Happy Mother's Day and I am so excited. And I think ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and staying safe.''

Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted she's found it tough having pregnancy cravings during the pandemic.

The chart-topping star said: ''I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiancé goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning. There's no rushing to the grocery store!

''It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?' I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice ... After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!'''

Katy confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a video, admitting it is ''the longest secret'' she has ''ever had to keep''.

She said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that. There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore. I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''