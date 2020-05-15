Katy Perry thinks it is ''commendable'' that her fiancé Orlando Bloom is still with her after they spent lockdown together.
The 'Daisies' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child - thinks it is ''amazing'' that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor still wants to marry her after quarantining together.
She said: ''What I have actually learned, some of the positive ... because he's seen it all and God bless him, he's still here. It's amazing and commendable. I have definitely tested him, like... 'Oh yeah, you think you can handle me?'''
And the 35-year-old singer has realised her fiancé is much more ''handy'' than she thought, as he is a really keen Lego enthusiast and now wants to build his own car.
Speaking to SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up, she added: ''We have a Lego room in our house. It was a TV room ...
''He gets these Legos that are super hard to do ... and he'll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall, like a championship Lego wall. Now this has led to him looking at maybe building his own car. I was like, 'Oh, you're a lot more handy than I thought you were. Can you hang this thing for me, please?'''
Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted she is finding things ''up and down'' in isolation but she has learned to be ''grateful'' for more things and feels in a ''good place''.
She said: ''It's up and down. I'm sure like everyone else. Just think of the things to be grateful for and that puts your mind in a good place. I love you. I miss you guys. It's a crazy time. This is a weird and wild time and I'm sure a lot of you are going through a lot of emotions. I'm in the same club ... I wish I had some answers. I hope that we can all get our smile back again soon. You guys stay safe and stay healthy.''
