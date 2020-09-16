Katy Perry has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker, whom she claims has trespassed on her property and threatened her family.
The 'Never Worn White' singer, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter Daisy Dove, and Orlando's nine-year-old son Flynn have all been covered by a protective order against a man named William Terry, who has allegedly been trespassing on Katy's property and harassing her family.
According to The Blast, Katy was granted the order on Tuesday (15.09.20) against William, who is ''believed homeless and living in silver Buick sedan''.
In her initial filing, which is thought to have been made this week, Katy said: ''I do not know him. He is a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family.''
The 35-year-old singer listed the last date of harassment at September 8, when she alleges William ''jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area''.
She added: ''Security ordered [William] to leave. When he refused, he was placed under citizen's arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass by the LAPD.''
The man allegedly told Katy's security he intended to enter the home, and the 'Daisies' singer also accused him of making threats on social media.
She explained: ''William has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to 'snap Orlando Bloom's neck' as well as lewd posts about me. He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us.''
Katy finished her filing by claiming she is ''in immediate fear'' for her own safety, as well as the safety of her family and friends.
She said: ''I do now know if this person owns or possesses any firearms or other weapons. I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends.''
A hearing has been set for October 8, where a judge will decide whether to make the restraining order permanent.
