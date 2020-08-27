Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.
Katy Perry has given birth.
The 35-year-old singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together into the world, a baby girl called Daisy Dove Bloom, and the couple are ''floating with love'' following the ''safe and healthy arrival'' of their little one.
In a statement to UNICEF - who they are Goodwill Ambassadors for - the couple said: ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.''
The engaged couple also admitted they are fortunate to have had a ''peaceful'' birthing experience, and used the announcement to encourage people to donate to UNICEF to ''celebrate Daisy's arrival'' and also to help mothers and newborns receive the care they need.
They added: ''But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.
''Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.
''Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.
''As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival.
''By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity.
''Gratefully, Katy and Orlando. (sic)''
Earlier this month, Katy admitted she wasn't planning to take a lengthy maternity leave after she gives birth.
She said: ''I'd like to tell you I have a set in stone plan but, you know, I don't because we have no idea how it's going to fare over winter. I think things will get a little bit clearer in January/February.
''Yeah, just keep praying. My hope is to be back on some sort of stage by next year for sure.''
Katy revealed her pregnancy in March in her music video for song 'Never Worn White', and later admitted it is ''probably the longest secret'' she has ''ever had to keep''.
Speaking in an Instagram Live video at the time: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that.
''There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.''
Orlando also has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
