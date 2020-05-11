Katy Perry is grateful self-isolation is helping her find a balance to her life and prepare the right ''mindset'' for parenthood.
Katy Perry is grateful self-isolation is helping her prepare the right ''mindset'' for parenthood.
The 'American Idol' judge is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom and though she's confined to her home due to the coronavirus pandemic, she's thankful that the last few weeks have helped her obtain a ''necessary balance'' in her life.
She said: ''This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance. It's good for me to prep this kind of mindset, even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll probably still be at home.
''Everyone is drinking during quarantine and I'm... not. Help me!''
And the 35-year-old star has developed a deeper bond with her family than ever before.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''That's the thing, it's interesting, there's a lot to think of but I have a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have, rather than just a vacation or a holiday, there's a new foundation being laid within families, between partners, I think people that are quarantined together, we'll never forget this time.''
And Katy thinks she's learned a lot about raising children from her family while in quarantine as she's been around a lot of kids of different ages.
She said: ''I'm surrounded by many mothers, with my sister and my brother's wife and my mom, we've all been quarantining together for eight weeks.
''And we had my brother's nephew with us for seven weeks, and he's only eight months, and then I have a three-year-old and a six-year-old niece. And then Flynn, Orlando's son, who's basically a step-son, he's nine years old.
''So I'm getting the full range of ages and needs.''
