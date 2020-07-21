Katy Perry wants to set a good example for young girls by fixing her feud with Taylor Swift.

The 'Daisies' hitmaker and the 30-year-old singer were previously at loggerheads for several years before they buried the hatchet in 2018, and Katy has now said it was important for them to move past their feud so they could both be better role models for young girls.

Katy told Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show: ''It's hard for young girls growing up, [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we're super friendly and I've always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer recently joked about the speculation that Katy and Taylor are actually cousins, by saying they ''fight like cousins''.

When asked about the bizarre rumour, she said: ''Well, we fight like cousins.''

And Taylor previously revealed she and Katy blamed their zodiac signs for their feud, which began in 2014 when Taylor accused Katy of stealing three of her backing dancers for her tour.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' singer explained: ''Katy and I were talking about our signs ... of course we were ... we were talking about our signs because we had this really, really long talk when we were reconnecting and stuff. And I remember in the long talk, she was like, 'If we had one glass of white wine right now, we'd both be crying.'

''Because we were drinking tea. We've had some really good conversations. We were talking about how we've had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other. She's like, 'I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.' And I was like, 'Well, I'm an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.' So it's a completely different way of processing pain, confusion, misconception.''