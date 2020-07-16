Katy Perry feels she was always ''destined'' for motherhood.

The 35-year-old pop star is currently preparing for the birth of her first child with Orlando Bloom, and Katy feels pregnancy has arrived at the perfect stage of her life.

A source told Us Weekly: ''Katy feels like she is ready to give birth and embark on her journey of motherhood.

''She feels like this is exactly where she wanted to be and what she was destined to do.''

Katy has been determined to do ''as much work as possible'' during her pregnancy. But the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has also found the time to bond with her fiance.

The insider added: ''She and Orlando have been doing well for the time being. They have been planning the registry together, which has been a lot of fun for them.''

Earlier this month, Katy revealed she feels grateful that Orlando, 43, has already had a ''test run'' at parenthood.

The pop star is expecting a baby girl with the actor and she's been looking to him for advice, as Orlando already has a nine-year-old son called Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy recently shared: ''The good thing is that [Orlando] has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller.

''Some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses - a little thing - and it's like an umbrella!'

''He's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that.''