Katy Perry feared she ''wouldn't live to see 2018'' if she didn't change her ways.

The 35-year-old pop star split from Orlando Bloom and fell into depression in 2017 - but Katy decided to change her lifestyle and outlook after ''hitting rock bottom''.

The singer - who got engaged to Orlando last year - reflected: ''You are never going to change someone as much as you want to change them.

''They have to make the choice to change themselves, and I had to make the choice, after hitting rock bottom.

''I had no choice but to go on this emotional, spiritual, psychological journey or I probably wouldn't live to see 2018.

''When I speak on this, it accumulates into a headline of being saved by Orlando Bloom, and I'm, like, 'Well, I didn't say that, but thank you for that archaic headline.' But love did save me. Unconditional love saved me.''

Katy is set to release her new album, 'Smile, later this month.

But having endured a turbulent few years, the singer is no longer a ''thirsty, desperate pop star'' who will allow herself to be defined by the album's success.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''I've been through the journey, now I'm just enjoying the ride. I'm [no longer] a thirsty, desperate pop star that has to reach certain numbers in order to feel worthy.

''The overall definition of the record is getting my smile back.''

Katy recently announced that her new album was being pushed back by two weeks due to ''unavoidable production delays''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there's anything 2020 taught me, it's to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.

''Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released [two] weeks later on August 28 (sic).''