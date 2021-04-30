Katy Perry has revealed her latest shoe collection was influenced by her holiday to Egypt.
Katy Perry's new Amazon shoe collection is inspired by a girls trip to Egypt.
The 'Swish Swish' hitmaker has unveiled her latest Katy Perry Shoes collection and revealed that her vacation with her girl pals had a lot to do with the style choices she made for the "super fan" footwear.
Speaking during a Q&A on the shopping platform, Katy said of her take on the retro Geli sandals: "My Geli shoes are super fun. This collection has a little bit of an Egyptian inspiration based on my trip. This ankh symbol is on the toe and it's beautiful.
"This would be my favourite pair of shoes from this collection. There are 38 colours to choose from!"
The collection also includes The Star Heeled Sandal, which is "really, really comfortable".
The 36-year-old pop star said: "I love a little PVC and a unique-shaped heel. I like PVC because I'm interesting in elongating my leg and that's what this see-through [fabric] does."
Although she refused to single out the designer, Katy admitted she disagrees with a famous male shoe designer's attitude that women don't need their shoes to be comfortable.
She spilled: “I won’t name names, but there is a shoe designer, who is male, and supposedly their shoes are not comfortable, and supposedly they said something like heels let women stand in place and enjoy the scenery a little more.
“We don’t have time to enjoy the scenery! We create the scenery!”
Last year, Christian Louboutin said: "I don't think about comfort when I design."
Meanwhile, Katy recently confessed that she has an addiction to clothes shopping.
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker made a personal pledge to shop less and "buy out of necessity" because she is "so aware of how wasteful" she is as a consumer of clothes.
Speaking on an Instagram Live earlier this year, she shared: "I used to be so addicted to shopping. I have become so aware of how wasteful I have been as a consumer with clothes. In my personal life I have pledged to myself that I am not really going to buy. I want to only buy out of necessity."
The Katy Perry Shoe collection is available online at Amazon.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...