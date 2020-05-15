Katy Perry hopes her new single 'Daises' can be a ''soundtrack'' for ''going for your dreams''.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has dropped the lead single from her upcoming album, 'KP5', and explained that, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lyrics hold ''a new meaning'' for her and she hopes everyone else will be inspired to follow their dreams no matter what other people think after they listen to the empowering anthem.

Alongside a snippet of the music video - in which she proudly shows off her blossoming baby bump in a summery white dress - Katy wrote on Instagram: ''I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think.

''Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing.

''Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell ... I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now ... especially the ones we left behind.''

Katy - who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - and Taylor Swift had hinted that the song and the video was set to feature an appearance from the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker, but that wasn't the case upon release.

Katy and Taylor Swift's fans speculated that the pair could be teaming up after the 'I Kissed A Girl' singer posted the daisy-themed artwork for the single and Taylor posted a snap of herself wearing a daisy jumper on social media.

What's more, the official Twitter page for Katy's show 'American Idol' - on which she is a judge - made a reference to the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's LP '1989'.

The post read: ''We can't wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row.''

Katy then coyly addressed the rumour and said: ''Well, you're just gonna have to tune in to 'Idol' next week to see all rumours, true or false.

''But what I can tell you is we all had plans to do different things a couple months ago and had to pivot ... I'm really excited personally, because my team and I have come up with a really innovative way to perform the new song 'Daisies' that comes out on Friday.''

Katy previously said she is up for collaborating with her former nemesis.

They called a truce two years ago and Katy later appeared in the video for Taylor's 'You Need To Calm Down'.

The pair ended their long-running feud - which kicked off with Taylor accusing Katy in 2014 of stealing backing dancers from her - when Katy sent Taylor an actual olive branch.