Katy Perry has insisted she doesn't care about not having a Grammy award on her shelf.
Katy Perry isn't bothered by not being a Grammy-winner.
The 'Firework' hitmaker has received 13 nominations during her 20-year pop career but has never gone home with one of the prestigious music awards' golden gramophones.
However, the 36-year-old singer has insisted the "numbers" speak for themselves, having garnered 50 billion streams of her songs and sold more than 48 million records, so she doesn't need a Grammy to prove her success.
Speaking to Variety's Power of Women issue, she said when asked if she cares about her lack of a Grammy: "No, I’ve been nominated 13 times before. … To be honest, I always go by numbers, and they don’t lie. And I’m good with that. Everyone has an opinion and that’s wonderful, but numbers are numbers. Math is sacred."
The 'Swish Swish' singer - who has daughter Daisy Dove, 13 months, with fiance Orlando Bloom - also teased that she is always working on new music and that her next project is fuelled by love.
She said: "I’m always writing, so slowly but surely, I’m carving away at my next sculpture. It has so much love behind it. That’s the driving force, which is great because I feel like I’ve written a lot from the perspective of yearning and desire and sometimes not feeling like I’m enough. Or I write these empowering songs to help remind myself that I am. Now it’s like a blanket of love. I’m excited."
The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker's last studio album, 'Smile', was released in 2020, just a day after she gave birth to her first child.
The 12-track album saw the superstar pay tribute to her future husband on 'Champagne Problems', on which she dishes on the "dirty work" she and the 'Carnival Row' actor - who split in 2017, before rekindling their relationship - have put into their romance.
