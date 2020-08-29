Katy Perry ''dissects'' all music she listens to.
The 'Smile' hitmaker opened up about her music listening habits, confessing that she listens to all tracks in a different way to the average consumer.
Speaking about her favourite genres of music, she said: ''I like bossa nova, jazz, reggae. When I listen to music, I'm not listening as an audience member. I'm listening to every single part of it. My enjoyment factor is probably not the same as a passive audience listener that likes and enjoys it; I'm dissecting it. I listen to music when I drive. When I go visit my parents in Santa Barbara, that's an hour drive so I'll take the chance to listen to a record.''
And Katy likes to ''zone'' into music when she listens to it.
She told Pinkvilla: ''That's when I really zone into music. I like mood-setting music. I'm like 'Let's put on a little ... let's feel like we're travelling to Italy. Let's put on a vibe.' I'm more of a vibe around the house kind of a person and then I listen on my own when I'm working out which hasn't been lately and / or driving.''
Katy - who recently welcomed daughter Daisy Dove into the world - previously insisted she isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both sides.
Speaking before she gave birth, she said: ''I was like, 'I don't know how to do this. It'll break. I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but when it comes to crying, sadness and like that kind of stuff. I'm like, 'I don't know what to do ... After doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready.' I don't want to ever choose between being a mom and doing what I love. That is so archaic. I think the ... reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is they can ... do it all ... So it's not about choosing, it's about balance.''
