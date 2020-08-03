Katy Perry had ''no idea'' Orlando Bloom was in the middle of a sex ban when they first met.

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor previously admitted he was six months into self-imposed abstinence when he first started dating the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker in 2016 and though she admitted they were on ''different journeys'' at the time, she didn't realise he was staying away from intimacy.

She said: ''''I had no idea that was the case. I met him in 2016, we were both on a different journey.''

The couple - who got engaged last year and are expecting a baby together - are ''bound'' by their mutual desire to be ''more spiritually evolved'' and interest in conspiracy theories.

Katy added to Sunday Times Style magazine: ''He's very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved. He gets up at 7am and chants for an hour. One of the things that binds us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved?

''And our desire to investigate that realm? One of our main love languages is the spiritual evolution. We love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That's definitely something we are bound by.''

Orlando previously admitted he thought the sex-ban wasn't ''healthy'' but it helped him relate to women better.

He said: ''Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.'

''It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'

''I was going to do three months [of abstaining], but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself.

''It was insane. I don't think it's healthy. I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.''