Katy Perry will release her new album ''quarantine or not'' this year.

The US megastar has a lot on her plate being pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom during the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not going to stop her releasing her follow-up to 2017's 'Witness'.

Speaking during a Facebook Live, she said: ''Definitely have to stay creative.

''In California, you know, there's going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things - we're not just going to go back to normal.

''I'm going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain't gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we're dancing in our homes.''

The 'California Gurls' hitmaker said the songs ''could be helpful and empowering and hopeful and joyful.''

And on her upcoming lead single, 'Daisies', which is out this week, she added: ''It's a song for all of the dreams that you guys have been dreaming about, and all the things you want to achieve.

''Maybe you've had a lot of time to reflect.

''I mean, we've had a lot of time to reflect and think about possibly what we took for granted in the past and how it will change in the future.

''This song is kind of about doing that, and going and getting your dreams.''

Announcing the track last week, she wrote on Instagram: ''The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she's coming MAY 15, 2020.

''THE MUSIC MUST GO ON. (sic)''

It has also been speculated by Katy and Taylor Swift's fans - who are known as KatyCats and Swifties respectively - that the pair could be teaming up for the song.

After the 'I Kissed A Girl' singer posted the daisy-themed artwork for the single, Taylor posted a snap of herself wearing a daisy jumper on social media.

Whilst the official Twitter page for Katy's show 'American Idol' - on which she is a judge - made a reference to the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's LP '1989'.

The post read: ''We can't wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row.''

Katy previously said she is up for collaborating with her former nemesis.

The pair called a truce two years ago and Katy later appeared in the video for Taylor's 'You Need To Calm Down'.

And the 35-year-old pop superstar previously said she'd be down for recording a duet with the 'End Game' singer, who penned 'Bad Blood' about their acrimonious relationship.

She said: ''I'm open, I'm open [to a collaboration]! You know, one of my favourite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is 'Begin Again'.

''I love... I really like what she's saying in 'The Archer'. I think she's really intelligent, there's lots of layers to her. You know, I get the singles, a lot of people know us from the singles but when you dig deep, there's depth.''

Katy and Taylor ended their long-running feud - which kicked off with Taylor accusing Katy in 2014 of stealing backing dancers from her - when Katy sent Taylor an actual olive branch.