Pop star Katy Perry has selected Jennifer Aniston to be her daughter's godmother, according to an insider.
Katy Perry has reportedly chosen Jennifer Aniston to be her daughter's godmother.
The 35-year-old star is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Orlando Bloom, and the pregnant singer has already asked Jennifer, 51, to fulfil the role in her daughter's life.
A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown, they went for socially distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up.
''She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her.''
Jennifer is already the godmother of 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox's 16-year-old daughter Coco.
Katy recently revealed she calls her unborn child 'Kicky Perry'.
Speaking about her pregnancy experience, the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker - who is engaged to Orlando - shared: ''I am waddling like a duck!
''I'm breathing heavily, I'm a full-on mouth-breather. And um yeah, it's loud and obnoxious and, oh my God, I just eat so much flavoured ice! It's like put all the ice in my mouth, right now!
''I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun but I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good to go, girl!' And so I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot.''
Katy also admitted she's grateful that Orlando - who has Flynn, nine, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - already has parenting experience.
She said: ''The good thing is that he has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it.
''So when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller. And like, some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. And I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like, 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses and it's like, 'Bang, bang', it's like an umbrella'.
''I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so grateful that you know this, 'cause I would have gotten some, you know, large hunky thing' and that is avoidable because he's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Brit award-winning popstar Katy Perry discusses her Christian upbringing and how songwriting has become, in...
A simplistic approach means that this charming adventure-comedy will only appeal to very young children....
Standing three apples high, the tiny Smurfs live happily and peacefully in their medieval Smurfs...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...