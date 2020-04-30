Katy Perry admitted it's tough having pregnancy cravings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - has opened up about having to show restraint and stay in lockdown instead of sending her man to the shop late at night.

Appearing via a video link on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (29.04.20), she said: ''I think it's one of those things where usually in the past you hear stories of a pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiance goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning.

''There's no rushing to the grocery store! It's like, 'Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle?' ''

Despite the obvious difficulties, the 35-year-old singer insisted she is still ''grateful for so much''.

She added: ''Things are going very well, all things considered. I'm just grateful for so much and taking it one day at a time.''

Katy - who appeared on air wearing a onesie covered in photos of Orlando's face - recently revealed she has had a hankering for Tabasco sauce during her pregnancy.

She said: ''I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice...

''After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!' ''

Katy revealed her exciting pregnancy news when she dropped the music video for recent single 'Never Worn White' earlier this month, which showed her cradling her baby bump at the end.

Katy then confirmed the announcement in a subsequent Instagram video, admitting it is ''the longest secret'' she has ''ever had to keep''.

She said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that. There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.

''So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore. I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

''I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''