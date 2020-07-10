Katy Perry and Taylor Swift ''fight like cousins''.

The 'Smile' hitmaker - who has buried the hatchet with the 'Shake It Off' singer after a long feud - has joked about her relationship with her former rival.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, and asked about the rumours they are cousins, Katy quipped back: ''Well, we fight like cousins.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Katy insisted her and Taylor ''text a lot''.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker said: ''Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot.''

And the mother-to-be has heaped praise on Taylor for her 'Miss Americana' documentary and her ''vulnerability''.

She added: ''I was impressed by her documentary ['Miss Americana'] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't. Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is!''

And Taylor previously revealed her and Katy blamed their zodiac signs for their feud.

She explained: ''Katy and I were talking about our signs ... of course we were ... we were talking about our signs because we had this really, really long talk when we were reconnecting and stuff. And I remember in the long talk, she was like, 'If we had one glass of white wine right now, we'd both be crying.'

''Because we were drinking tea. We've had some really good conversations. We were talking about how we've had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other. She's like, 'I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.' And I was like, 'Well, I'm an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.' So it's a completely different way of processing pain, confusion, misconception.''