Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been through ''f****** hell'' in their relationship.

The superstar couple are currently engaged and expecting their first child together but Katy, 35, insisted their life is not perfect and they have been through a great deal to find the happiness they have now.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she said: For us, and you can hear that even in 'Champagne Problems', which is a song on the record, you can hear that we're not flaunting how in love we are. We have been through f****** hell. We have been down to the mat and come back up again so far, and that's even what the song 'Witness' was about. If I lost it all today, would you stay? Could you go down with me to the mat and come back up? I was testing that already.

''Your higher self always knows. Your higher self always knows what you're unconsciously saying. Now it's a relationship, but it's work. Dating is different than real relationships. You've got to make a choice every day to be in this relationship and to work hard on yourself with someone that's mirroring you so intensely. Like he doesn't let me rest. He's not Katy Perrys' biggest fan. He's here for Katheryn Hudson. He's here for - building!''

Katy also revealed that she waited until she was in her mid-thirties to get pregnant because she is ''not very maternal''.

She said: ''I guess probably why I'm so late, or not late, but 35 and having a child is because I was like terrified of having a child. I was like, I don't know how to do this. It'll break. I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but like when it comes to crying, and sadness, and like that kind of stuff, I'm like: 'I don't know what to do'. I don't know what to do. Yeah. I was like, 'Man, not only do I have to figure this out for myself, but I have to figure this out for my future in order to be able to enjoy this blessing.' So after doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready. I'm ready.'

''We were both conscious about it. We were both ready. It was no mistake. It was no accident and we were ready. The only thing I wasn't necessarily prepared for is Covid and American revolution at the same time. I'd never necessarily wanted to be heavily pregnant while putting the record out, but that's it. I do know that I want to put it out and then shift my energy a little bit.''