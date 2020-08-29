Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want to raise their daughter in the UK.
The couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove into the world earlier this week and are reportedly keen to move to the UK to bring her up.
A source told OK! magazine: ''It doesn't matter what happens in the November election, Katy and Orlando are moving to England ... They have decided that they want their daughter to grow up in the UK.''
Katy and Orlando announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom on Thursday (27.08.20), in a statement to UNICEF, who they are Goodwill Ambassadors for.
They said: ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter ... But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.
''Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Orlando originally wanted to call his daughter Fiona.
A source said recently: ''Katy won the battle over baby's name. She was pulling for the moniker Daisy, but Orlando liked Fiona.''
